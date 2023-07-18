Ministerial List : More Destruction Awaits APC In The Coming Days- Primate Elijah Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has stated that more destruction awaits the ruling All Progressives Congress in the coming days after the release of the ministerial list by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Primate Elijah Ayodele made this known in a statement by his Media Aide, Olutosin Osho.

It is expected that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will send the list of ministerial nominees to the upper chamber of the national assembly for confirmation before the end of this month.

(Photo Credit – Daily Post paper)

Primate Elijah Ayodele, who is known for his controversial prophesies said; ‘’More destruction awaits APC in the coming days. After the ministerial list, some will rise up to revenge within the party and members will begin to work against the party.”

He added; “The party will be in a state of dilemma, the party will begin internal crisis.’’

Source – Daily Post paper

Peteru4011 (

)