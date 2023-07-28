Ministerial List: I’ve Seen People That Are Undeserving To Even Consider Being Ministers—Shehu Sani

During an interview with Channels Television, Shehu Sani, a former Senator of the Kaduna Central, stated that he has seen people who are undeserving to even consider being ministers. He added that it’s quite unfortunate that President Tinubu will pick someone like El-Rufai to become a minister.

He further stated that there are also people who deserve to be on the list due to their experience and capacity to deliver. He added that some of the people earned their name through their work over the years.

According to him, “the persons who are nominated are certainly going to head ministries and are going to be major factors in governance. I’ve seen in the list the names of people that are credible, people that are competent, and people that I believe have the vision to disrupt the system as it is in order to make it better. There are people who have earned their name and have also made their mark over the years, and I believe that their presence in government will help a lot in terms of revamping the economy of the country and giving this country a sense of direction in line with the agenda, the manifesto, and the thinking of this government. I’ve also seen people who are undeserving to even contemplate them being ministers, and particularly the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai. It’s unfortunate that President Tinubu will pick El-Rufai, and I don’t know for any reason why he should do that.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: Channels Television (11:45)

Squareblogg (

)