Ministerial list: I saw it coming that Wike will make the list- Prof. Abubakar

Professor Suleiman Abubakar, former minister of national planning, said that he saw it coming that former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike make the Tinubu’s ministerial list.

Professor Suleiman Abubakar disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV during the Politics Today program when he was reacting to Tinubu’s ministerial list, and was giving reason why the list was delayed until today.

Professor Suleiman began by saying that Cabinet member is key to direction of any government, and that when a president is in hurry to constitute the cabinet, he may find himself in a serious problem.

“Mr. President came with a vision, he came with 10 point agenda of how to move the country forward. He came with a vision to address insecurity, address economy, address issue of none inclusion, to address crises facing this country and to get it done, he needs lieutenants, policies maker, advisers that will key into his vision or agenda and perhaps, he must take his time, weigh the options etc.”

He said what he saw in the list is a blend of technocrats, politicians, and people that have really worked for APC and Tinubu. He said in terms of inclusion, 7 women made the list. And also former governors, like Nyesom Wike.

Seun interrupted if he foresees that

Professor Abubakar responded,

“I saw it coming that he will make the list. When you talk about reward systems, patronage, pedigree, to large extent we should expect it.

