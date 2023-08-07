NEWS

Ministerial List: Former Governors In Tinubu’s Cabinet Represent His Liabilities – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, has claimed that ex-governors picked by President Bola Tinubu for ministerial positions are his liabilities. According to reports, Tinubu’s ministerial list, which was given to the Senate for vetting and approval, included nine former governors, a fact that elicited varied emotions from Nigerians.

Among the ex-governors are Nyesom Wike, Nasir El-Rufai, Dave Umahi, and Bello Matawalle. However, Shehu Sani tweeted his verified Twitter handle on Monday, Sani wrote: “The technocrats in Tinubu’s Government represent his assets, and the former governors in his cabinet represent his liabilities.”

Meanwhile, Senator Shehu Sani has said that President Bola Tinubu’s new administration has dashed the hopes of Nigerian youths when assembling his cabinet. Sani revealed this in a post his verified Twitter handle. According to him, many Nigerian youths anticipated them to dominate the incoming president’s government. Sani added that the president’s decision to accommodate the older generation had destroyed this hope.

Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani)/Twitter, August 7th, 2023.

