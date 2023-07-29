Ministerial List: El-Rufai Planted A Seed Of Discord Between Atiku And Obasanjo” -Senator Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, the former representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has implied that the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, may betray President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the future. During an interview on Politics Today, a Channels Television program, Senator Sani revealed that El-Rufai was allegedly behind the political rivalry between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He mentioned that El-Rufai has a track record of plotting against politicians, citing an example of creating discord between Atiku and Obasanjo. Sani expressed his view that President Tinubu’s nomination of El-Rufai for a ministerial position might be a mistake due to the former governor’s alleged past atrocities that should disqualify him from holding any political office.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 16:17)

Furthermore, Senator Sani addressed allegations of mismanagement of funds against El-Rufai in the Federal High Court, while drawing a comparison to the speculations surrounding the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje. He cautioned President Tinubu about the possibility of El-Rufai betraying him based on his involvement in the political feud between Atiku and Obasanjo.

Savigny (

)