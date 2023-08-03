Ministerial List: Checkout The Region With Highest Number Of Ministers And The One With The Least

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally completed the list of his long-awaited ministers after he sent the names of an additional 17 persons yesterday to the senate. Recall that last week, Tinubu sent the name of 28 persons for confirmation by the Senate and the Red Chamber has already started the screening process. Among the people appointed are former governors and people who worked for the victory of the president during the recently concluded 2023 general elections.

From the list gathered so far, the Northwestern region with 10 people has the highest number of nominees. Three states in the region Kano, Katsina and Kebbi have two persons each while the remaining four states, Sokoto, Zamfara Kaduna and Jigawa have one person each. The Second region with the highest number of ministers is the Southwest with 9 nominees. Ogun has 3 people, Lagos 2, while the remaining four states have one minister each.

The region with the least number of ministers is the southeast. Each state in the region has one minister making it a total of five people from the region.

