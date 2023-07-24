Ministerial List: 4 Days To Go, Tinubu Replaces Four Names

President Bola Tinubu has not yet complied with this constitutional provision, despite the fact that four days have passed on the 60-day deadline by which the President must submit the names of ministerial nominees to the Senate for vetting and confirmation.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu was sworn in on May 29, when former President Muhammadu Buhari handed over leadership to him.

Several Senate sources told Vanguard at the weekend that the upper legislative body was yet to receive the final list of nominees for the ministerial positions.

Last week, sources in the Office of the President hinted that the list was ready but that the President was still making some changes.

One of the sources revealed that four names that the President had originally written in four states were withdrawn and replaced with new names.

Another source further revealed that the final list was supposed to have been presented to the Senate last week but former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who is said to be the President’s preferred candidate to replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had reportedly raised objections.

Ganduje was initially considered as a minister, but following Senator Adamu’s resignation, the President reportedly named Abdullahi Ganduje as a possible successor to the former president because he hails from the North West, where Adamu hails from.

This is creating a crisis, as some APC supporters have claimed that the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, who, like the former president, hails from the north-central region, was “cooler than Ganduje”.

Source: Vanguard

