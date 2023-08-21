Ministerial Inauguration: Yesterday, I completed my documentation at the office of the SGF- Keyamo

Two weeks ago, it was reported in the news that the former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, was nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a ministerial position and last week, the former Labour minister was declared after a faceoff with the Senate.

During the face-off, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who happens to be the Senate President, rushed to the Presidential Villa for an urgent meeting with the President on Keyamo’s matter and few hours later, he was cleared.

Last week, Festus Keyamo was giving another Ministerial appointment by Tinubu, as he was made the Minister of Ation and Aerospace, as all ministers are expected to be inaugurated today.

However, while Keyamo was giving update on this on his official X handle, he said he already completed his documentation yesterday, in preparation for his inauguration.

He said, “Yesterday, I completed my documentation at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, preparatory to my inauguration today as the Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Moses21 (

)