Ministerial Apointment: Wike Should Defect To APC – Shehu Sani

Former Senator of Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has suggested that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, should consider defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), providing him the opportunity to serve within the ruling party. Sani has also advised Wike, the former Governor of Rivers State, to relinquish his membership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to enable the PDP to fulfill its role as an opposition party. In an interview with The Punch, Sani expressed the view that Wike would gain more respect if he were to join the APC and function within its ranks, rather than being caught in a state of distrust from both the APC and the PDP.

Sani, a former aspirant for the governorship, emphasized that Wike’s political career could become uncertain, disorganized, and unstable if he remains affiliated with the PDP while also working within an APC-led government.

He conveyed, “I would advise Nyesom Wike to consider defecting to the APC, where he can contribute to the party’s objectives. This would enable the PDP to play its essential role as an opposition party. It would be more honorable for him to align with the APC and serve without causing skepticism from either side. If he continues to straddle between the APC and the PDP, he may find himself leading a tumultuous and confusing political journey.”

Sani further articulated, “As the FCT Minister, I have no doubt about his capabilities as a performer. His administration is likely to restore order to Abuja. However, his current position is perceived by some as a form of betrayal, akin to receiving ’30 pieces of silver.’ This is not a favorable stance. It would be preferable for him to switch allegiances, allowing him to function more effectively for President Tinubu and the APC.”

Sani also criticized the PDP, labeling it a feeble opposition party for failing to penalize individuals like Wike who worked against the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the 2023 general elections.

