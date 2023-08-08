Minister: PDP is weighing options because Wike is still a force to reckon with in the party- Source

According to a news that was published yesterday by Punch paper online, it was reported that the Senate confirmed the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as minister on Monday.

Wike, some days ago after he was screened by the Senate, listed some of his achievements, as he noted that his passion for Nigeria propelled him to accept the ministerial offer.

However, according to the news that was published by The Nation paper online this morning, it was reported that a source in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has spoken on this development.

When the source was prodded to speak on the reaction of the party, he replied, “The Peoples Democratic Party’s leadership, has been weighing options because Wike is still a force to reckon with in the party.”

Further talking, the source said, “Managing such a situation requires wisdom because most National Working Committee members of the party are backing the former governor against some elements in the party, who have been plotting either the suspension or the expulsion of Nyesom Wike.”

He also said it was a dicey situation at a time when the party was favourably disposed to reconciliation and if any action is taken against Nyesom Wike, it may lead to another division in the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Nation gathered that some of the leaders of the PDP cited a few antecedents to back Wike.

Moses21 (

)