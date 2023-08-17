Minister of Youths is 62 years old in this government that promised youth inclusion- Kenneth Okonkwo

It is no longer news that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assigned portfolios to his newly appointed ministers who will play key roles in his upcoming administration. The ministers recently underwent a screening process by the House of Assembly a few days ago.

As expected, there has been a range of reactions regarding the allocation of portfolios to the ministerial appointees. Expressing his viewpoint on the matter through his Twitter account, Kenneth Okonkwo, the former Spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, has criticized the appointment of an older individual to lead the Ministry of Youths.

Kenneth Okonkwo expressed his concern that the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu appears to be reneging on its promises to the Nigerian people. In his tweet, he voiced his disappointment: “The Minister of Youths is 62 years old in this government that promised youth inclusion. Must this government break every promise it made to Nigerians? A position for youths now goes to grandfathers.”

Kenneth Okonkwo’s tweet depicts his dissatisfaction with the choice of an older person to head the Ministry of Youths, considering the promise of youth inclusion that had been made. This sentiment shows the importance of aligning government actions with stated commitments, especially in matters concerning representation and youth engagement.

