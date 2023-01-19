Minister of Ukraine and Others Killed In Helicopter Crash

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

More than a dozen people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and other officials, were killed in a helicopter crash outside Kyiv on Wednesday, dealing another blow to the leadership of the war-torn country.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine stated the tragedy was a result of the conflict, but he made no claims of direct Russian participation.

“In war, there are no accidents.” Zelensky, speaking in English videolink at the Davos Forum, stated, “These are all the repercussions of war.”

After search efforts were completed, authorities lowered the death toll from 18 to 14. This included Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and several ministry officials, as well as a child.

Dmytro Serbyn, who was in his flat when the helicopter crashed, hurried to aid the kids at the nearby kindergarten as soon as he spotted the flames.

They were calling for their parents, and the youngsters were lost. “Blood was all over their faces, and their faces were ripped up,” Serbyn told AFP.

One young lady was rescued by us. While her face was bleeding, I bundled her up in a jacket. She didn’t shake or weep, and that was a good sign.

Serbyn told AFP that Polina, the infant, was so gravely hurt that her father could not immediately recognize her.

In Brovary, a suburb of Kyiv that saw heavy conflict with Russian troops in 2014, the helicopter carrying Monastyrsky crashed adjacent to a kindergarten and a residential structure.

According to the most recent information from emergency services, twenty-five people were injured.

Social media was filled with amateur videos showing the aftermath, which included screaming and a massive fire.

“A horrific catastrophe has taken place today in Brovary, Kyiv area,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media. No words can describe how terrible it hurts.

The destination of the helicopter was initially unclear.

It was reported by both the president and the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, that the plane was going to the front lines or to a missile attack location in Dnipro.

Earlier, Zelensky said that he had given the go-ahead for police to investigate the collision.

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters, “We have no sense right now as to what caused that collapse.”

While London warned that “Ukrainians will continue to be collateral (victims) as long as (Russian President Vladimir) Putin pursues his pointless conflict,” Germany “offered Germany’s cooperation in discovering the circumstances of the chopper accident.”

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told AFP that the details of the tragedy would become clear in the coming days.

For his part, Klitschko praised Monastyrsky, saying that he was a “young, extremely creative, nice guy… constantly engaged in helping and safeguarding the lives of our compatriots.”

Lawyer Monastyrsky, age 42, has been Ukraine’s minister of the interior since July 2021.

He was married and the father of two children when he joined Zelensky’s party.

As Prime Minister Denys Shmygal put it, “a huge loss for the governing team and the whole state” was sustained with the passing of Monastyrsky and two other high-ranking officials.

EU Commission President Charles Michel has expressed shock and sorrow.

The President of the European Council expressed solidarity with Ukraine in the wake of the sad helicopter crash in a statement shared on social media.

We lost a dear friend in Minister Denys Monastyrsky.

In Ukraine, plane crashes happen often.

Twenty-six people, mostly air cadets, perished in a September 2020 jet accident outside of Kharkiv, a city in eastern Ukraine.

Brovary, about 20 km [12 mi] northeast of Kyiv, was one of the metropolitan centers near the capital that Russian soldiers had sought to conquer after entering Ukraine last year.

As a result of being driven back, Russian soldiers have withdrawn from the areas immediately around the city.

But Russian missile attacks have interrupted power supplies throughout the nation, including in the capital, leading Kyiv to reiterate its demands for additional equipment, especially heavy tanks and long-range missiles.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance will send “more help and more sophisticated support, heavier weapons, and more contemporary weaponry, since this is a war for our ideals.”

