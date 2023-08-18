NEWS

Minister Of State For Defence Has 5 Over 100 Rating In Fighting Insecurity – Daniel Bwala

A former spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has faulted the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, as the Minister of State for Defence; as he revealed that the former Governor was rated 5 percent for fighting insecurity in his State.

Daniel Bwala had said, “Minister of State for Defence, is a former Governor who all through the four years of managing his State, he has his approval rating in fighting insecurity to be 5 over 100.”

Forward video to 13:43 – https://www.youtube.com/live/FX2wfEpSfu4?feature=share

Bwala, who spoke during an interview on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, insinuated that President Tinubu shouldn’t have named Matawalle as the Minister of State for Defence. When asked to react to the claim by the Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Yinus Akintunde, who insisted that the appointments were made based on competence, the PDP Chieftain said he does not totally agree.

The PDP bigwig said there are some of the Ministers that are not competent. He also said others who are competent were not assigned the portfolios that fit them. He made reference to Matawalle and the former Governor of Jigawa State, Badaru Abubakar, who were named Minister of State for Defence and Minister of Defence respectively; and insisted that they should not have been assigned the portfolios. He said Matawalle could not address insecurity as Governor of Zamfara, yet, he was named the Minister of State for Defence.

