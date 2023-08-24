Minister Musawa: All she did was put up a show & the Senate President asked her to take a bow & go- Chuks Ohuegbe

Chuks Ohuegbe, Director of Publication, Pilot newspaper, said all that Hannatu Musawa, minister for Arts and Culture, did during the screening at the Senate was put up a show and the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, asked her to take a bow and go.

Chuks Ohuegbe made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was asked to react to the alleged NYSC controversy of Hannatu Musawa, that was reported by Daily Times.

Chuks Ohuegbe said media has to dwell on the story in order to know whether she is truly doing her NYSC or not. He said constitutionally, a serving corp member can not be a minister, and therefore, she has to present her academic record, which the senate didn’t ask her during the screening.

“When she appeared before the Senate, the Senate didn’t ask for her credentials, all she did was that she put up a show and the Senate President(Akpabio) asked her to take a bow and go. This is the outcome. We can’t have people who have questionable credentials holding such offices.”

Chuks said it is interesting that Hannatu was screened by the DSS and they cleared her, whereas they know that for any graduate under 30, the law says that they must do 1-year service.

Watch video (35:55)

