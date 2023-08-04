Minister: He is a miracle-working God, He is the Alpha & Omega, Keyamo reacts as Tinubu picks him

Festus Keyamo, the former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, expressed his reaction to President Bola Tinubu’s decision to drop a ministerial nominee and select him (Keyamo) for a ministerial post. Keyamo took to his official Twitter account to express his thoughts in response to the news, as The Nation Nigeria reported.

In response to the announcement, Festus Keyamo tweeted words of gratitude and acknowledgment of a higher power. He described the Almighty as a “miracle-working God” and referred to Him as the Alpha and Omega. Keyamo’s tweet conveyed a sense of awe and appreciation for the turn of events that led to his nomination as a minister.

Article source: Festus Keyamo’s official Twitter

It is noteworthy that Festus Keyamo played a significant role during the election campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC). In his capacity as the APC Presidential Campaign’s spokesperson, Keyamo aided the party’s electoral success, which culminated in Tinubu’s declaration of victory by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Nigerian presidential election on February 25.

The tweet from Festus Keyamo sparked reactions from the public, inviting comments and opinions on the subject matter. The nomination and selection of ministers are consequential decisions in any government, and it often evoke public interest and discussion. Keyamo’s acknowledgment of divine intervention in his nomination might resonate differently with different individuals based on their beliefs and perspectives.

Overall, the reaction to Keyamo’s tweet reflects the diverse views and sentiments of the Nigerian populace regarding politics, appointments, and the role of faith in public life. As the nation moves forward with its governance and policy decisions, such reactions highlight the importance of transparency, accountability, and public engagement in the political process to foster trust and inclusivity.

Deradeen123 (

)