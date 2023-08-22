NEWS

Minister Edu Discloses Promise To Lift 133m Nigerians Out Of Poverty

The new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Betta Edu has now taken over from Sadiya Umar Farouq to address poverty related challenges that Nigerians face. Edu, the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, has said the Federal Government plans to lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty. She disclosed this on Monday after the resumption of office while speaking with heads of agencies under the ministry.

She said; “What is most important is that we will keep our focus on lifting 133 million Nigerians out of poverty, we can do it in phases, a step at a time because with determination and strong will, nothing is impossible”.

Also information obtained from the National Bureau Of Statistics shows that almost 65 per cent of Nigerians are battling with poverty related issues. In accordance with reports from Daily Post, The former President of Nigeria during his administration had an objective to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty which had been brought back to minds by the new Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs.

