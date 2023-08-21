Minister-designate Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo resigns as federal lawmaker

Ahead of today’s swearing-in ceremony for ministers-designate, a lawmaker representing Akoko Northeast and Northwest federal constituency of Ondo, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has resigned from the National Assembly.

Mr Tunji-Ojo’s resignation followed his nomination and appointment by President Bola Tinubu as a minister.

His resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, late Sunday night.

In the letter, Mr Tunji-Ojo confirmed that his resignation was necessitated by his ministerial appointment.

“Our dear country is in dire need of collaborative and concerted efforts that would engender the much-needed advancement to greater heights and I have been appointed to contribute my quota to achieve that enviable objective as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated.

Mr Tunji-Ojo, is among the 48 ministers appointed by Mr Tinubu.

He was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2019 where he served as the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) chair in the Ninth National Assembly.

He was reelected in 2023.

Mr Tunji-Ojo, listed as minister of the newly created Marine and Blue Economy was redeployed as the interior minister in a minor cabinet reshuffle on Sunday night by Mr Tinubu.