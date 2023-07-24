Minimum Wage: I Found Myself Unable To Pay My Cleaner Less Than 60,000, It’s About Conscience-Adams Oshiomole

The Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomole, has described the N30,000 minimum wage as criminal. He said that he is not sure his cleaner even finished primary school, yet he found himself not able to pay her anything less than N60,000. He said that he even has to pay his driver more than that, because his work requires training, and his security is also in his hands. Vanguard reported on Monday July 24th that Oshiomole said this during an interview on Channels Television on Sunday.

He said – “I can tell you what I have decided to pay my cleaner. My cleaner is just a primary school – I’m not sure she has even a school leaving certificate. But she’s knowledgeable enough to clean the house.

“I found myself unable to pay her less than N60,000 – in fact N60,000. It’s about my conscience. I’m trying to imagine what she has to pay for a house. She told me she has four children.”

The former Edo State governor said that an average employee in a private sector is a better employee than Federal or State Government employees.

The discussion on the minimum wage has been a matter of serious debate in the country in recent times, as many have called on the government to increase the minimum wage to meet up with the present cost of living. Many argue that when the minimum wage was fixed at N30,000 years ago, the economic situation in the country was not where it is now, and that the government should increase the minimum wage to meet with the present realities on ground.

( credit: Vanguard).

Richiehenshaw (

)