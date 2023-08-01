MINILS Director Calls for Productive Dialogue in Face-off over Fuel Subsidy Removal

In a recent report by Vanguard , the Director-General of Michael Imoudu Institute of National Labour Studies (MINILS), Issa Aremu, urged both the Federal Government and Organised Labour to engage in productive dialogue and find a compromise regarding the removal of subsidy on petrol and the subsequent increase in fuel pump price.

Aremu, a former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and General Secretary of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), emphasized that the proposed protest scheduled to begin soon can be avoided and prevented if both parties choose to reason together and replace advocacy with dialogue.

Speaking at a workshop on Building Harmonious Labour-Management Relationship in a Contemporary Legislative Institution, organized by MINILS in collaboration with the National Assembly, Aremu highlighted the importance of dialogue as a means to address each other’s concerns and reach a mutual understanding.

He stated, “The proposed protest by organized labour is avoidable and still preventable if both Labour and the government can reason together and replace advocacy with dialogue. But today, the two parties are advocating their own positions instead of dialogue. What is dialogue? It means reasoning together to look at each other’s problem aimed at reaching a compromise.”

Aremu further pointed out that there was a consensus among Nigerians before and after the elections that petroleum subsidy was no longer sustainable, as it cost the nation close to N4 billion monthly. However, he stressed the need for a just transition and a fair compromise to manage the shift from subsidy to its removal.

According to him, the current increase in petroleum products has significantly impacted the cost of living, and it is crucial for all stakeholders to ensure that the new policy does not lead to a “winner takes it all” situation. He emphasized the importance of addressing the plight of workers and easing their suffering, especially since workers’ salaries have been negatively affected by the subsidy removal.

Aremu commended some states, like Kwara State, for providing financial support to workers through initiatives like giving N10,000 per month until the new minimum wage comes into effect. He called on the federal government to follow suit and prioritize the welfare of workers.

Source: Vanguard

