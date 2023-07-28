Min List: I Felt Disappointed, Apart From Fagbemi, Most Others Are The Same Old Politicians- Jibrin Okutepa

Mr. Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, a lawyer for the Labour Party, and Mr. Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, have said that he was disappointed with the cabinet nominees whose names were given to the Senate for confirmation yesterday.

Speaking further, Mr. Okutepa said that most politicians are the same old ones, except Prince LO Fagbemi, SAN, who is a new name and was a notable astute practitioner.

Shortly after President Bola Tinubu sent the names of the nominees to the national parliament, Mr. Okutepa made this announcement in a tweet he posted on his Twitter account.

He stated: “I felt dissatisfied when I saw the ministerial nominees whose names were forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.

Most other politicians are the same old ones, except Prince L O Fagbemi SAN, a new name who was a notable legal practitioner.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent the names of 28 nominees for cabinet positions to the Senate yesterday to secure their confirmation. On that list, the names of a few past governors, MPs, and Bola Tinubu’s close friends and APC leaders could be seen. Going by the names that were sent to the national assembly, many people believe that not much, if anything, would change in the nation. Regardless, Nigerians are watching to see what happens once they have been confirmed by the national parliament.

What do you have to say about this post?

Feel free to drop your comments in the box below and share this article with your friends and family.

DrStrangemedia (

)