Militias like these are like toss of a coin, the outcome not predictable- Peter Obi’s Lawyer Warns

One of the lawyers representing the Labour party in the ongoing presidential election petition court, Michaelson Hon Esq, has responded to a viral video featuring former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, and his group of militias. The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, has sparked numerous discussions among online users.

The footage shows Asari Dokubo giving explicit instructions to his militia members, who are shown unquestioningly following his orders. This display of authority and loyalty within the group has raised concerns and drawn attention from various notable figures across the country.

Among those who have voiced their opinions about the video is the legal representative of the Labour party’s presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi. The lawyer expressed his viewpoint on the matter, stating that the current government must take decisive action to rid itself of such militias. He emphasized the unpredictable nature of such groups, likening them to a coin toss with uncertain outcomes for the future.

The video’s widespread circulation has not only drawn attention to Asari Dokubo and his militia but has also brought into focus the issue of armed groups operating in the Niger Delta region. As the video continues to gain traction online, it has become a subject of national interest and concern, with many demanding a thorough investigation into the activities of such groups.

It has also sparked discussions on the role of militias in the nation’s politics and security landscape. It has prompted public discourse about the need for stronger measures to address the presence of armed groups, their potential impact on elections and governance, and the broader implications for the country’s stability and development.

The lawyer’s call for a comprehensive purge of such militias echoes the growing sentiment among certain segments of the population, who view armed groups as a threat to peace and democracy. It also raises questions about the government’s ability to effectively address and neutralize such security challenges in the country.

