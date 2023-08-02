“Military stages coup when there’s rigged poll, frustration and judiciary failure to give justice” — IBB

The former Military Head of States; Federal Republic of Nigeria 1985—1993, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babagida(rtd) profoundly called IBB, has voiced out his concern about the political instability in the West Africa region. In a post on his verified Twitter handle, IBB pointed out three occasions or situations that could easily make military of a country to plan a coup. Now I quote as he said: “for military to stage a coup there must be frustration in the society, that is, when electoral malpractice, voter apparty, mass rigging, and thuggery become the order of an election. These election vices would make masses to lose hope in their country’s leadership thereby causing mass frustration that may likely draw military prowess to observe.

Secondly, he talked about desperation of politicians to engage in whichever means available for them to get into office. That is when he said ‘rigged election’, now, looking at it closely, it could be understood that when you voted Mr. A and Mr. B was actually announced the winner; automatically there is no elements of democracy in the process, and in such a situation where anarchy becomes a yardstick for political elements to gain access to office. Such environment would bring the attention of the military to understand the democratic leaders have lost due process therefore reinforced to plan coup. This extraction was according to his point of view.

Thirdly the former military head stressed on the inability of the judiciary to endorse legitimacy. Further expantiating his point of view, it could be believed that serving justice is very paramount to preserve the integrity of a nation and also restoring hope to masses in one way or the other in a democratic institution. Now, if the politicians are corrupt, and the judiciaries are also corrupt, then who will save democracy? He asserted that this area of judicial manipulation in terms of swaying justice to favour their preferred political candidates, otherwise known as “justice in impunity” critical alert the military from looking at it as gross manipulation and the common man can no longer be defended by the justices whom the constitution has invested the power to make interpretation. What is your opinion about this?

