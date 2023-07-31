Military seizes 130 illegal lethal weapons in Plateau

The special military task force (Operation Safe Haven), maintaining peace in Plateau and its environs, says it seized 130 illegal weapons in the state and other areas of its joint operation.

Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, the operation commander, disclosed this when he handed over the recovered weapons to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) on Monday in Jos.

Mr Abubakar reiterated the commitment towards stemming the tide of insecurity in the Plateau and said both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches were used to recover the weapons.

”Our troops have remained resolute in checkmating all forms of crime and violence; troops have equally maintained an offensive posture, conducting several kinetic operations, leading to huge recovery of illegal weapons,” the army commander stated. ”On the whole, the operational success recorded by troops of OPSH led to the recovery of 130 small arms and light weapons from criminal elements.”

He added, “Out of the number, we have 29 Dane guns, 53 fabricated revolver rifles, 14 AK-47 rifles, one English pistol, 21 locally fabricated pistols, one G3 rifle and eight locally fabricated AK-47 rifles.”

Others were nine Harris burg pistols, two locally fabricated SMG, 28 AK-47 and three locally fabricated magazines, one RPG7 tube, four RPG7 rockets with chargers, 1,522 rounds of ammunition, and 500 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

“We will sustain the tempo in order to decisively curtail the activities of criminal elements in our joint area of operation. We will remain professional, decisive and responsive in the discharge of our constitutional mandate,” said the commander.

