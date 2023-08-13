Military Rule Is An Abomination, This Will Be Taking Us Years Backwards – Retired Colonel, Stan-Labo

A retired colonel, Hassan Stan – Labo, has asserted that military rule is an abomination, noting that going back to it will take Nigeria many years backwards.

Colonel Hassan Stan – Labo.

The retired Colonel, who made this assertions in a report Published by the Punch newspaper, while reacting to the recent calls by some persons for the military to takeover power in Nigeria, declared; “…Military rule in today’s world is an abomination, this will be taking us (Nigerians) years backwards. If you call for one, and if you don’t have the right person at the helms of affairs, we would be back to ground zero.”

Stan – Labo, who visibly expressed the thought that the military rule would not solve the problems of Nigeria, went further to admonish Nigerians against calling for military intervention.

What do you think about this? Do you agree with this view? Comment your thoughts below.

Image credit: Punch

INNOCESSON (

)