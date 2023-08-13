NEWS

Military Rule Is An Abomination, This Will Be Taking Us Years Backwards – Retired Colonel, Stan-Labo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read

A retired colonel, Hassan Stan – Labo, has asserted that military rule is an abomination, noting that going back to it will take Nigeria many years backwards.

Colonel Hassan Stan – Labo.

The retired Colonel, who made this assertions in a report Published by the Punch newspaper, while reacting to the recent calls by some persons for the military to takeover power in Nigeria, declared; “…Military rule in today’s world is an abomination, this will be taking us (Nigerians) years backwards. If you call for one, and if you don’t have the right person at the helms of affairs, we would be back to ground zero.”

Stan – Labo, who visibly expressed the thought that the military rule would not solve the problems of Nigeria, went further to admonish Nigerians against calling for military intervention.

What do you think about this? Do you agree with this view? Comment your thoughts below.

Image credit: Punch 

INNOCESSON (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

CNG warns Niger Junta: Stop Burning Nigerian Flags

10 mins ago

How A Woman Who Was Barren For 19yrs Got A Set Of Twins After She Took Communion Every Day-Oyedepo.

12 mins ago

Labour Party Is Not Igbo Party, The Only Man Elected As Chairman Is Alhaji Apapa – Bishop Favour

21 mins ago

Akpabio & Shettima Pictured Together At The Wedding Ceremony Of Senator Musa’s Daughter In Abuja

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button