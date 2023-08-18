Military Reveals That Air Force Is Still Investigating What Made Military Aircraft Crash In Niger

The Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, has warned Nigerians against sharing videos of crashed military aircraft on social media because they could be unknowingly aiding terrorists.

Commodore Edward Gabkwet disclosed that the military does not know if the military aircraft which was involved in an accident in Niger state was shot down by terrorists or not.

Commodore Edward Gabkwet revealed that as of today, the Nigerian Air Force is still investigating the incident so that they can know what truly transpired.

However, Commodore Edward Gabkwet was of the opinion that until investigation is concluded, it is wrong for Nigerians to continue circulation the videos and pictures the crash with the narrative that it was shot down by terrorists.

Commodore Edward Gabkwet maintained that it is not the job of Nigerians to assist the terrorists groups in the country in their propaganda by sharing unverified videos on social media.

Watch From The 5:18 Minute Of The Video Below:

Lighthousemedia (

)