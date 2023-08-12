Military Regimes Curtail Civil Liberties & Suppress Freedom Of Speech, Press & Assembly-Bashir Ahmad

A Former Presidential Aide, Bashir Ahmad, has noted that Military Regimes in any country curtail freedom of speech, press freedom and assembly, noting that the voice of the citizens are stifled leading to an environment of fear and censorship.

Speaking further, Bashir Ahmad made it known that he read the unfortunate news from Burkina Faso that the junta-led government in the country just suspended one of the country’s most popular radio stations after the radio station broadcasted an interview challenging Niger’s new military leaders.

Bashir Ahmad made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, while reacting to the recent Military coup d’etat that happened in Niger Republic.

Some parts of his tweet read: “Military regimes curtail civil liberties and suppress freedom of speech, press, and assembly. Citizens’ voices are stifled, leading to an environment of fear and censorship. Coup d’état will never be the solution!”

In addition to that, he made it known that this is just one out of dozens of disadvantages of a military regime, noting that coup d’état, while often touted as solutions to immediate crisis, but it brings forth a host of disadvantages that hinder a nation’s progress and well-being.

It should be recalled that the military in Niger Republic, forcefully removed the democratically elected president of the country through coup d’etat, thereby taking charge of the country and forming new government. After carrying out the coup d’etat, series of sanctions have been imposed on the country by the ECOWAS, demanding that the coupists should return power back to the democratically elected president not the country.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Information Source: Bashir Ahmad Verified Twitter Handle.

Ebukajp150 (

)