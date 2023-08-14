Military junta: AU meets on Niger coup

The African Union said it has convened a meeting in bid to proffer a lasting solution to the long-running Niger political crisis.

The Union disclosed this in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter on Monday.

The Peace & Security Council of the Union met, according to the statement, to get an update on how the situation in Niger has changed and how measures are being made to resolve it.

After President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown in a coup on July 26, a meeting was called.

According to the statement, the meeting was held at the AU’s headquarters in Addis Abeba, the capital of Ethiopia.

The head of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, as well as ECOWAS and Niger delegations will be in attendance.

Faki criticised the allegedly subpar conditions of Bazoum’s confinement and referred to the coup leaders’ treatment of him as “unacceptable.”

