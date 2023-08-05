Military Intervention Last Option To Remove Military Junta In Niger – FG

According to the Federal Government, sending in Nigerian forces would be the last resort for overthrowing the military dictatorship and restoring democracy to the Niger Republic.

Daily trust report that, In a conversation with the diplomatic community on Friday about the political climate in Niger, Ibrahim Lamuwa, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made this information clear.

If diplomatic efforts to engage the junta are unsuccessful, Lamuwa added, the deployment of troops would be the last alternative in restoring democracy to Niger. He also said President Bola Tinubu will see to it that the former President, Mohamed Bazoum, would be reinstated.

Additionally, he urged all nations to support the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in its efforts to bring back democratic government in Niger.

Daily trust report that, According to the former Nigerian ambassador to Senegal, there is worry that ECOWAS’s reputation will suffer greatly if the coup attempt in Niger is successful.

The world community’s swift rejection of the coup in Niger, the authority stated, is a tremendous testament to the preference for democracy and constitutional rule over all other forms of government.

“As a result, Nigeria and ECOWAS urge the international community to uphold their commitment to this position and to stand with ECOWAS in reaffirming the supremacy of democratic and constitutional governance over autocracy.

“Recent events in the adjacent nation, as well as those in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea – all nations that supported the coup in Niger – have caused severe concerns about regional stability and democratic values in West Africa.

The region maintains that President Bazoum is still the legitimate head of state and president of the Republic of Niger, who is backed and recognised by ECOWAS, the AU, and the international community. As a result, the region rejects any resignation that may be reportedly coming from Bazoum, maybe under duress.

To discuss the issue with the governments of Libya and Algeria, a different delegation under the leadership of Babagana Kingibe, a former secretary to the government of the federation, was sent.

