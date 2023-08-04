Military Coup: President Bola Tinubu Sends Delegates to Niger Republic

In a view to amicably resolve the political crisis in the Niger Republic and return power back from military to democracy, Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent some delegates to the country.

President Tinubu’s approach is coming after ECOWAS on Sunday demanded the reinstatement of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, placed several sanctions on Niger and promised to send a delegation to meet with the coup leaders.

According to Zagazola, President Tinubu sent two groups, one of the delagation is headed by Abdusalami Abubakar, a former Nigerian military head of state and he has reportedly left Abuja for Niamey after him and Tinubu held a meeting.

Others who accompanied Abubakar are the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammed Abubakar III and ECOWAS Commission’s President, Omar Touray.

The second delegation is led by a former secretary to the goverent of Nigeria, Babagana Kingibe, and is to engage with both Algeria and Libya’s leaders to discuss Niger crisis.

The two delegations were charged to .engage all concerned stakeholders to amicably resolve the political crisis in Niger which will promote peace in Africa and development.

Tinubu said, “We don’t want to hold briefs for anybody. Our concern is democracy and the peace of the region,”.

