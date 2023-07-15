Mikel Arteta & Edu react after landing their target, Declan Rice ahead of the new season.

Mikel Arteta and Edu have praised Arsenal’s newest signing, Declan Rice, as he completes his record-breaking transfer to the club.

After a highly sought-after pursuit, Rice officially joined Arsenal from the Hammers for a staggering fee of £105 million, making him the most expensive British player ever and setting a new club record.

Edu, the Sporting Director, expressed his delight with the transfer process, stating, “Declan is a player with fantastic ability and a proven record at both club and international levels. The process of this transfer has been a big team effort with a clear plan, and we are so happy that Declan is joining us.”

Revealing the club’s strategy of building a squad around young and talented players, Edu elaborated on Rice’s high quality and his potential to strengthen the team.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, expressed his happiness with Rice’s arrival, praising the midfielder’s exceptional ability and consistent performances in the English top flight and for the Three Lions.

Arteta pinpointed Rice’s experience in the Premier League at such a young age and his leadership qualities.

Arteta stated, “Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club, and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here. We are really excited that he is joining us.”

It has been confirmed that Rice will wear the No. 41 shirt at Arsenal, the same number he wore throughout his career at West Ham.

