Mike Bamiloye Reacts To Rasheedat Ajibade Preaching Jesus On The Football Field

4 hours ago
1 minute read

Renowned Gospel Actor and Evangelist, Mike Bamiloye, recently shared his thoughts on a picture of Super Falcon forward, Rasheedat Ajibade. On her vest, she boldly proclaimed, “My life is devoted to Jesus.” What a powerful way to spread the message of our Lord Jesus Christ, and she did it passionately while representing her country in football.

According to him, “This serves as a great example of being a missionary in your professional career. It’s about being a shining light and salt in your field of work. Unfortunately, some who possess the light keep it hidden and prioritize their careers above the Lord Jesus Christ, who rescues them from the darkness of this world. There are those who, out of fear of the world’s judgment, fail to openly acknowledge Jesus as their Savior.” As believers, it is our divine duty to share the message of Jesus wherever we find ourselves. May God guide us in this mission.

Source: Facebook

