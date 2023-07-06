Midnight fire destroys Ondo East LG office

A midnight inferno razed down the secretariat of Ondo East local council area at Bolorunduro in Ondo, Peoples Gazette has learnt.

The fire destroyed the LG chairman’s office and touched other offices, such as the head of the admin and finance offices and supplies within the edifice.

Although no life was lost, the fire’s main source was noticed around 2:00 a.m. Thursday, could not be immediately ascertained.

A local government staff who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed the fire incident to The Gazette in chat.

He specifically ruled out insinuations of a ‘power surge’ as the cause of the fire incident, mostly as other staff gathered to discuss the strange inferno in hush tones.

“There was no electricity supply to the secretariat in the last ten years. So, nobody should attribute this to spark at all,” he hinted.

The staff added that office documents, files, and electronics, among several items, were lost to the midnight fire.

The Gazette authoritatively learnt that men of the Fire Service had visited the LG to access the building and prevent any further fire outbreak.

The LG chairman, Wale Akinkuotu, did not immediately respond to The Gazette’s request for comments on the incident.