Middle Belt Forum Warns Against Unapproved Deployment of Nigerian Troops to Niger Republic

In response to the supposed order by ECOWAS for the deployment of troops to oust the military junta in the Niger Republic, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has issued a stern warning, asserting that deploying Nigerian troops to the Niger Republic without the explicit approval of the Nigerian Senate would be tantamount to a treasonable offense.

As per Fox Digital on Friday, August 11, 2023, the MBF, an influential sociopolitical organization representing the interests of Nigeria’s middle belt region, expressed concerns that such an action would not only put Nigeria in the crosshairs of a potential proxy war but also exacerbate the economic challenges already facing the nation.

Dr. Bitrus Pogu, the National President of MBF, voiced his reservations about the situation, highlighting perceived inconsistencies in ECOWAS’ approach to regional political crises. Pogu cited instances where military takeovers in other West African nations went unaddressed by the regional body, raising questions about why the Niger situation is receiving exceptional attention.

Pogu emphasized the ethnic and familial ties between the Hausa population of the Niger Republic and Nigeria, stating that a careful approach must be taken due to the potential implications on both sides. He cautioned against allowing Nigeria to become entangled in conflicts that do not directly concern its national interests.

One of the key points raised by Pogu was the legal requirement for the approval of the Nigerian Senate before deploying troops outside the country. He cited a previous attempt by the President to seek Senate approval for such a deployment, which was rejected. Pogu argued that bypassing the Senate and proceeding with troop deployment would constitute a breach of the nation’s laws and could be viewed as a serious offense.

The Middle Belt Forum further highlighted the existing security challenges Nigeria faces, particularly from the long-standing Boko Haram insurgency. Pogu underscored that Nigeria has been grappling with these internal issues for years without substantial external assistance and questioned the wisdom of becoming embroiled in conflicts beyond its borders.

Pogu’s statements echo growing concerns within the nation as Nigerians grapple with economic hardships and security challenges. The MBF’s stance resonates with those who advocate for a cautious foreign policy approach, prioritizing national interests and internal stability.

In light of the Middle Belt Forum’s warning and the considerations raised by Dr. Bitrus Pogu, the Nigerian government faces mounting pressure to carefully evaluate the potential consequences of any troop deployment to the Niger Republic. The views expressed by the MBF reflect the broader sentiment within Nigeria’s middle belt region and beyond, calling for a thoughtful and measured approach to regional conflicts.

Sportwriter1 (

)