MIA 2-1 CAZ: Messi’s Display Suggets He’s Capable Of Turning Inter Miami’s Season Around

Inter Miami sealed a vital win against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. It was the MLS team that took the lead just before halftime, but the Mexican side equalized in the second half. However, former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona player Lionel Messi opened his account at Inter Miami by scoring the winning goal of the game in the 93rd minute.

Well, the talking points of the game are Sergio Busquets’ convincing debut, Lionel Messi’s debut freekick as he scored the winning goal, and the impact of the win for Inter Miami, but this article will centre on why Lionel Mess’s display suggests he’s capable of turning Inter Miami’s season around. Take a look!

1. He Was The Difference Against Cruz Azul.

The reality is the game against Cruz Azul would have probably ended in a draw and ended in penalties if Lionel Messi did not step up. Before the win against Cruz Azul, Inter Miami had not won a single game in straight matches. However, Messi’s display explains how he can be a game-changer and decide games. Just like scoring the winner against Cruz Azul, Lionel Messi can help Inter Miami win games, and eventually turn things around for his team. At this moment, Inter Miami is currently in the bottom position of the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference table, but this could change with Lionel Messi.

