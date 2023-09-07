Mexico set to elect first female president in 2024

Mexico is on course to see its first female president as both the ruling coalition and the opposition have nominated women as candidates for the 2024 election.

The country’s ruling party named former mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, as its candidate for the June 2 election, the three-party coalition National Regeneration Movement (Morena) announced Thursday.

Last week, the centrist opposition alliance Frente Amplio por México (Broad Front for Mexico) elected a senator and computer engineer, Xóchitl Gálvez, as its candidate.

Ms Sheinbaum prevailed over five rivals in her party for the nomination.

One of her competitors, former foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard, denounced irregularities in the process and spoke of an unfair procedure.

Ms Sheinbaum is close to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who was not allowed to run again after six years in office.

(dpa/NAN)