Methods of Birth Control Alternatives Besides Condoms & Medicated Birth Control

Condoms and medical methods of birth control, such as oral contraceptives, are frequently used to prevent unwanted births. Contraception can be obtained by a variety of techniques, each of which has its own advantages and disadvantages. In this article, we will discuss several non-condom and non-medicated birth control alternatives, such as hormonal and non-hormonal options, barrier methods, methods based on fertility awareness, and long-acting reversible contraception, as outlined by healthline.

Alternatives to Hormones:

The hormone injection Depo-Provera, given every three months, is an excellent means of contraception. It has the synthetic hormone progestin, which stops ovulation and thickens cervical mucus to stop the passage of sperm.

Subdermal hormonal implants, like Nexplanon, are tiny rods that are surgically implanted just beneath the skin of the upper arm. Progestin is released, and this helps women avoid becoming pregnant for up to three years. These implants work wonderfully and can be removed if necessary.

According to healthline Hormonal IUDs, including Mirena and Kyleena, are T-shaped devices that are inserted into the uterus by a medical professional to prevent pregnancy. They secrete progestin, which slows the migration of spèrm by thickening the cervical mucus. The contraceptive benefits of hormonal IUDs typically last between three and five years.

Substitutes for Hormones:

a) Copper intrauterine devices (IUDs): ParaGard and similar copper IUDs do not release any hormones into the uterine cavity. Fertilisation is prevented because they trigger an inflammatory response that is harmful to Spèrm. Copper intrauterine devices (IUDs) can effectively prevent pregnancy for up to ten years.

For b) Barrier Techniques:

A diaphragm is a silicone cup with a dome that is placed over the cervix to trap spèrm outside of the uterus. It is fitted by a medical professional and used in conjunction with spermicide.

Cervical Cap: A cervical cap is a tiny silicone cup that covers the cervix, just like a diaphragm covers the uterus. It also calls for a visit to the doctor for a fitting and the application of spermicide.

Sponge contraceptives are disposable, soft devices that are put into the vágina before sèxual activity to prevent pregnancy. It’s a physical barrier that also contains spermicide to stop male germs from entering a female reproductive system.

Methods that promote fertility consciousness:

Using FABMs, one can determine when they are fertile and when they are not by keeping track of their menstrual cycle. Among these techniques are:

Infertility can be avoided by keeping track of your menstrual cycle using the calendar method.

The Basal Body Temperature (BBT) Method involves taking a woman’s temperature first thing in the morning on a daily basis to look for the modest increase that occurs after ovulation.

The Cervical Mucus Method involves monitoring the consistency of cervical mucus for pregnancy indications. When a woman is fertile, her cervical mucus changes to become more watery and elastic.

The Symptothermal Approach entails using a number of different FABMs together, such as basal body temperature (BBT) monitoring and cervical mucus analysis, to determine when fertile and when not.

Method of Withdrawal:

When using the withdrawal technique, also called “pulling out,” the male partner removes his pènis from the vàginal opening prior to ejaculating. Despite its popularity, it has been shown to be significantly less effective than other forms of birth control and to increase the likelihood of conception.

During an unexpected pregnancy:

The “morning-after pill,” or emergency contraception, can be administered in the event of an unprotected sèxual encounter or a failed birth control attempt. It works best if taken within 72 hours (or up to 120 hours for some formulations) of sèxual activity.

Sterilization:

Sterilisation is an option for those who want to prevent pregnancy permanently. Tubal ligation is a surgical operation where the fallopian tubes are cut off or sealed so that spèrm cannot reach the eggs. Vasectomy is a surgical treatment where the vas deferens is either surgically removed or blocked so that no spèrm may reach the sperm.

Beyond condoms and pharmaceuticals, people have a lot of options when it comes to preventing pregnancy. Effective and reversible contraception is available hormonal techniques including injections, implants, and hormonal IUDs, while hormone-free choices are available non-hormonal methods like copper IUDs and barrier methods. There is a higher risk of pregnancy when using the withdrawal approach, which is why treatments based on fertility awareness necessitate careful monitoring of the menstrual cycle. In the event of a missed period or unprotected sèxual encounter, emergency contraception is an option that should be considered. Those who have reached their desired number of children can choose for a permanent remedy in the form of sterilisation.

Choosing the best method of birth control based on your needs, health, and preferences should always be discussed with a medical expert. In order to make educated decisions about birth control, it is important for partners to communicate openly with one another.

BeepMedia (

)