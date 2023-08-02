Messi, Ronaldo, Benzema: Top 10 Players With the Most Goals in the History of the El Clasico

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona is one of the fiercest in football. It is a rivalry so intense that it was given a name; the El Clasico. The intensity of the fierce nature of El Clasico has reduced in the last few years since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and then Lionel Messi from both clubs. However, the game still remains one of the most anticipated by football fans all over the world.

Many great players have participated in the El Clasico in the history of football and many of those players have scored multiple goals in such matches.

Currently, the player with the most goals in the history of El Clasico is Lionel Messi. The Argentine legend was a terror to Real Madrid during his time at Barcelona as he almost always found a way to score against his team’s fiercest rivals. The rivalry between the current Inter Miami superstar and Cristiano Ronaldo made the El Clasico even more enticing to watch when both stars were at their peak. Lionel Messi scored 26 goals in the El Clasico during his time at Barcelona.

The second-highest goalscorer in the history of El Clasico is Alfredo Di Stefano. The Real Madrid legend scored 18 goals in El Clasico games in his career.

Real Madrid legend, Cristiano Ronaldo also has 18 goals in El Clasico games. The Al-Nasser superstar was a nemesis for Barcelona during his time at Real Madrid.

Another Real Madrid legend occupies the fourth position. Karim Benzema left Real Madrid earlier this summer and it isn’t out of place to say that Barcelona would have breathed a sigh of relief at his departure. The French striker scored 16 goals against Barcelona in the El Clasico.

Below is the full list of the top ten players with the most goals in the history of El Clasico:

