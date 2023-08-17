NEWS

Messi reveals why he has always preferred Club trophies to the ballon dOr award

Lionel Messi have spoken to the media about why he is not placing much importance on the Ballon d’Or this year despite being among the contenders to win it. He also noted why he has always preferred club trophies to the award.

Erling Braut Haaland is also a contender for the award following the striker’s achievement with Manchester City last season as he won a treble in the end. Haaland has also started this campaign with the Super Cup trophy as Manchester City defeated Sevilla on penalties last night.

Meanwhile, Messi has had a nice start to his Inter Miami career as the team has recorded several wins since he joined them. Messi on the other hand has scored in all the games he’s played for the American side.

However, Messi on why he is not placing importance on the Ballon d’Or and why he has always preferred the club trophy was quoted as saying: “The Ballon d’Or? I never gave it much importance as I always said I prefer club trophies. I am not thinking about it. If it arrives, it’s good, if not, nothing happens. I have already won and achieved everything in football.” (according to AFC Ajax)

