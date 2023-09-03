Messi and I went through hell at Paris Saint-Germain – Neymar Jr

Few moments ago, Brazilian Winger, Neymar Jr publicly came out to open up about Messi winning the world cup aswell as the time they spent together at Paris St Germain.

Speaking during a recent Interview, Neymar revealed that he was happy for Lionel Messi when he won the world cup last year in Qatar but at the same time, he was sad aswell.

The Brazilian revealed that he was sad for Messi last year because he lived both sides of the coin stating Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina National Team but in Paris, himself and Messi were living in hell.

“In his Words”

“I was very happy for the year he had, but at the same time very sad because he lived both sides of the coin. He went to heaven with the Argentina National Team, he won everything in recent years and with Paris, he lived hell. We lived through hell, both he and I”, Neymar Jr said and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Recall that few weeks ago, Lionel Messi left Paris St Germain for Major League Soccer side, Inter Miami after a disappointing spell at Paris St Germain, and not long after his exit from the club, Neymar followed him out of the club, but the Brazilian moved to Saudi Arabia to join Al Hilal.

Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)