Mercy Eke Advises Ilebaye About Equality In The Big Brother’s House

Mercy Eke has generated several reactions and comments from the public as she took it upon herself to counsel and advice Ilebaye as it seems like Ilebaye is the most bullied HouseMate as at now in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the actions of Mercy Eke to Ilebaye.

Mercy Eke told Ilebaye that nobody is above her in the Big Brother’s House, and she should not give anybody the opportunity to disrespect her as they are all equal in the house, Mercy Eke told Ilebaye that if anyone does something she doesn’t like, she should stand up for herself and speak accordingly to prevent further disrespectful attitudes and behaviors to her. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was happy and excited with Mercy Eke as she was speaking the truth and facts.

