NEWS

Mercy Eke Advises Ilebaye About Equality In The Big Brother’s House

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

Mercy Eke has generated several reactions and comments from the public as she took it upon herself to counsel and advice Ilebaye as it seems like Ilebaye is the most bullied HouseMate as at now in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the actions of Mercy Eke to Ilebaye.

Mercy Eke told Ilebaye that nobody is above her in the Big Brother’s House, and she should not give anybody the opportunity to disrespect her as they are all equal in the house, Mercy Eke told Ilebaye that if anyone does something she doesn’t like, she should stand up for herself and speak accordingly to prevent further disrespectful attitudes and behaviors to her. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was happy and excited with Mercy Eke as she was speaking the truth and facts.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

What A Woman Should Do In Order For The Husband To Carry His God’s-given Assignment-Faith Oyedepo

2 mins ago

“Things Are Hard In The Country, The Government Needs To Create Meaningful Palliatives” Linc Edochie

11 mins ago

Check out these exceptional gown styles for pretty ladies

13 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Kolawole Ogunwale: Atiku An Asset to Humanity, Trump vows to fight on in 2024 White House race if sentenced

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button