Mercy Chinwo and Husband Mark One Year Wedding Anniversary With Lovely Photos

The popular Nigerian Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed shared new lovely pictures to celebrate their Wedding Anniversary. The Gospel Singer showered love and praises on her husband to mark their one year Wedding Anniversary.

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page, she said it’s been one year of being his wife and the sweetest years its been, that she look forward to a 100 more by his side. She said she is blessed to have him as her husband, that his love for Christ made her seek God more.

This caused lot of reactions online many people have gone to social media to wish them well, some wished them more love and happiness in their marriage while others wished them many more years together.

A very happy one year Wedding Anniversary to Mercy Chinwo and her husband, we wish them all the good things in life.

