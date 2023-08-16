Men Who Refuse To Talk To Me When I Was Poor, Are Now Begging Me To Marry Them _ BlessingCeo

Popular relationship therapist and mental health expert BlessingCeo few minutes ago in her official Facebook page discloses that men who refuse to talk to her when she was poor are now begging her to marry them.

BlessingCeo who is now a celebrity and a very wealthy independent woman was once jobless and poor. Even after she had a divorce with her husband, life turn so hard for Blessing and her kids. After the divorce, she started learning a lot of things and now, she is one of the most controversial relationship therapist in Africa.

There is no man who would not love to marry an outstanding woman like BlessingCeo, even though some of these men used to look down at her in the past. Today men who refuse to talk to her are now asking for her hand in marriage.

