Men Who Couldn’t Talk To Me A Few Years Ago Now Want To Do Business With Me And Marry Me – Blessing CEO

There are certain situations whereby the low position or social status that someone may be in would affect the kind of relationship he or she has. For example, some men would not want to relate with women who don’t have any job or source of livelihood but they only want to have them for sexual pleasure.

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has stated that the men who couldn’t talk to her a few years ago now want to do business with her and also marry her because she refused any man from departing her from her dreams. Okoro Blessing also advised women to stop fighting for their boyfriend’s love.

Okoro Blessing in a video she posted on Facebook said;

“I see young girls on the streets breaking bottles because of a boy; a small fraudulent boy who just bought a car. What are you fighting for? I refused any man from setting me back from my dreams.

The men who couldn’t talk to me a few years ago are now flopping around my feet. They now want us to do business and they want to marry me. Stop fighting for foolish people. A man will go to where he wants to go even if you fight for him.”

