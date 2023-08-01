Men Should Respect Themselves Else Women Will Give Them Shit Very Soon instead of Peace- Blessingceo

Popular and educative Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro a video posted on her official facebook page has called out every man who demands so much respect and peace from their women to first of all create peace in their relationships and marriages before demanding it from their women.

She made this known in a video where she was seen lecturing both the single and married men and women on the need to embrace peace and harmony, noting that if one party refuses to embrace peace, then the relationship is useless.

Further speaking, Blessingceo disclosed that a lot of men require so much respect and peace from their wives when they can’t do same to their wives.

In her words, she said “A lot of men expect their wives to respect them when they can’t do same to their wives, very soon women will start giving them shit instead of peace”.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 3:59)

