Men, Marrying A Lady Who Has Children Doesn’t Mean That You Are A Fool – Actor Dave Ogbeni Advises

There are certain situations whereby men get very heartbroken when they realize that they are victims of paternity fraud. These men believe that it makes them a fool to train a child to whom they are not the biological father. Some men even go as far as breaking up the marriage because of such situation.

Actor Dave Ogbeni has advised men by stating that marrying a lady who has a child doesn’t mean that such men are fools. According to the Nollywood actor, it becomes foolish when a man who is a biological father runs away from his responsibility of taking care of his child.

It is believed that a lot of men would disagree with actor Dave Ogbeni’s statement because accepting responsibility of the child of another person may come back to haunt a man. Some women would also not give complete control over the manner in which their husbands would train the children.

starlite (

)