NEWS

Men Are Obligated To Create Opportunities For Money To Come To Me-Chris Oyakhilome Speaks.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

Chris Oyakhilome (D.Sc., D.D.), is the President of LoveWorld Inc. and Christ Embassy. Being a Man sent from God and a unique minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, his Spirit-filled and anointed leadership continues to propel a dynamic, multifaceted, and global ministry.

While speaking on PROSPERITY CONVICTIONS his verified Facebook page and visiting the message he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “I affirm that my life is the testimony and revelation of God’s grace, wisdom, perfection, and righteousness. As His own handiwork, I live the good life which He prearranged and made ready for me to live. I walk with the understanding that it’s God’s plan for me to experience unending prosperity. That consciousness attracts favour, promotion and increase.

Speaking further he said ” Men Are Obligated To Create Opportunities For Money To Come To Me. Why? Because I live the supernatural life and harvest even where I have not bestowed any labour. Hidden treasures in secret places are availed and delivered to me. Glory be to God.

Dyoungmon (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Police Arrest Woman For Using 10-Year-Old Girl To Move Hard Drugs In Lagos To Avoid Arrest

5 mins ago

Election: I Was Not Successful Because The Peter Obi Wave Was Too Strong In Southeast – Mascot Kalu

16 mins ago

Don’t Let Me Ever Hear You Say, “When I Found Christ” Christ Was Not Lost – Pastor Adeboye

18 mins ago

Shaibu wanted a speaker from Edo Central to give credence to having a Gov from Edo North- Udugbai

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button