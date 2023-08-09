Men Are Obligated To Create Opportunities For Money To Come To Me-Chris Oyakhilome Speaks.

Chris Oyakhilome (D.Sc., D.D.), is the President of LoveWorld Inc. and Christ Embassy. Being a Man sent from God and a unique minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, his Spirit-filled and anointed leadership continues to propel a dynamic, multifaceted, and global ministry.

While speaking on PROSPERITY CONVICTIONS his verified Facebook page and visiting the message he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “I affirm that my life is the testimony and revelation of God’s grace, wisdom, perfection, and righteousness. As His own handiwork, I live the good life which He prearranged and made ready for me to live. I walk with the understanding that it’s God’s plan for me to experience unending prosperity. That consciousness attracts favour, promotion and increase.

Speaking further he said ” Men Are Obligated To Create Opportunities For Money To Come To Me. Why? Because I live the supernatural life and harvest even where I have not bestowed any labour. Hidden treasures in secret places are availed and delivered to me. Glory be to God.

