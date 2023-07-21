Men Are Abused More In Marriages Than Women; Women Abuse Their Husbands And Cry Outside – Blessing CEO

There are certain situations whereby men are being maltreated and abused in marriages but they don’t have the boldness to speak for themselves in public. Sometimes, the women who abuse these men even seek empathy from people so that they can cover up their cruelty.

Relationship expert, Blessing CEO has stated that men are more abused in marriages today than women. According to her, women will abuse their husbands and still come outside to cry so that they can gain empathy. Okoro Blessing also stated that men who are treated well by their wives will have no reason to look outside.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on Facebook said;

”Forget about the noisemakers on the internet because internet is different from reality. Many women are beginning to abuse men because society gives them that opportunity. Men are even more abused in marriages today than women. Women will abuse their husbands and still come to social media to cry.

Men who are being treated right by their wives will have no reason to look outside. You cannot snatch a man who is being treated right by his wife. I know that there are men who lack self control but those are men who only want to have s€x. I am talking about men who really want to date.”

Click the LINK to watch the video.

starlite (

)