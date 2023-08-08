Members of the presidential election tribunal have agreed to deliver judgment next week–Jackson Ude

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s former assistant, Jackson Ude, recently made an announcement on social media about the election tribunal members’ decision to deliver their judgement the following week. The case involves a petition filed by Peter Obi of the LP and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, disputing Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the previous presidential election. The trial commenced on May 8th of the current year.

