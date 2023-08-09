Members of Real Madrid’s historic La Decima team who are now retired

Real Madrid stands as one of the most accomplished teams in Europe boasting an impressive collection of UEFA Champions League victories. In 2014, the club won a historic 10th Champions League title famously known as “La Decima”. That year, they overcame fellow La Liga and Madrid side Atletico Madrid to lift the coveted European title.

1. Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale surprised many by announcing his retirement after the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the age of 33. Despite recently signing with Major Soccer League team, Los Angeles FC, he decided to call it quits. Bale’s first season with Real Madrid in 2013-14 was a success playing a crucial role in their La Decima triumph. In 12 games, he scored six goals and provided four assists.

2. Iker Casillas

Hailing from the Madrid Academy, he had a remarkable career spanning over 16 seasons at Santiago Bernabeu amassing a multitude of honors. Casillas served as the primary goalkeeper for Los Blancos during the 2013-14 Champions League campaign. However, in 2015, he bid farewell to Real Madrid and joined FC Porto. Spending five seasons with the Portuguese team, Casillas unfortunately had to retire in 2020 due to a heart condition.

3. Sami Khedira

Sami Khedira spent five seasons at Real Madrid winning six major titles. He played in the starting XI for the 2014 Champions League final and overall made 161 appearances scoring nine goals and providing 13 assists. Khedira announced his retirement at the end of the 2020-21 season.

4. Fabio Coentrao

After stints at AS Monaco and Sporting Lisbon during the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons respectively, the Portuguese clinched another Champions League title with Madrid in 2017 despite only playing two group-stage matches. Subsequently, he returned to his childhood club Rio Ave where he wrapped up his professional football career in 2021 following a two-season tenure.

