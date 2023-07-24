Members of a political party can be struggling, but it does not affect the government-Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe

In an interview with Channels Television, a member of the Senate, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, stated that Members of a political party can be struggling, but that should not affect the government of the country.

He further stated that the members of the political parties should do their jobs so that there will be no disrespect in the party.

According to him, “Members of a political party can be struggling, but it does not affect the government; the government should take responsibility to address the issues that are affecting Nigeria. Nigeria is very lucky to have Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria. He is an extremely knowledgeable political person; he knows the importance of the party, and he knows the importance of governance. In my own experience, in a presidential system of government, the box top at the table of Mr. President, what does he want? A person like Obasanjo at the cabinet level, the chairman of the party, and the secretary will sit down in cabinet to discuss matters so that the party is not excluded”.

Dear esteemed readers, Please share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: Channels Television (6:19)

Offixialmasoyi (

)